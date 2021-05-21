AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Acquires $20,300.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $435,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, April 16th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 244,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AmpliTech Group

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

