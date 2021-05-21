AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Acquires $20,300.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at $435,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

  • On Friday, April 16th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 244,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $19.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

