Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

