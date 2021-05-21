Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.78. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

