Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 1,006,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Comments


