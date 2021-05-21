Analysts Anticipate Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report $357.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.18 million and the highest is $359.20 million. Medifast reported sales of $220.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock opened at $317.43 on Friday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $326.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

