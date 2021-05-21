Analysts Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

RLJ opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.