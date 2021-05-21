Analysts Anticipate Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Total posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Total (NYSE:TOT)

