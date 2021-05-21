Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Walmart posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 463,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

