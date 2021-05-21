Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $248.16. 966,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,468. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $195.61 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.34.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

