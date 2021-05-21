Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.41. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 252,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,330. The firm has a market cap of $833.42 million, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,155 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,716. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

