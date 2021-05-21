Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $16,425,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

