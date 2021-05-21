Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Inogen stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,055. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $945,258.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,871.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,448. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

