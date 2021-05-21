Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.60 Million

Brokerages expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post sales of $42.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $42.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $176.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.23 million, with estimates ranging from $212.27 million to $224.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of SEMR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $13,116,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

