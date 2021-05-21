Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.50. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,275. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

