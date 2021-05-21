Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target at $5.00

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 91,414 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth $552,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

