Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $127.50

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.42. 40,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

