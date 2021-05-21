Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $11.34

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

HBM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

