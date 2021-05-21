Analysts Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Target Price at $5.63

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 854,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,197. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $678.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.