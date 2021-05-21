Analysts Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Target Price at $5.63

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th.
ZIOP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 854,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,197. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $678.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
See Also: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.