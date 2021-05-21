Analyzing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $27.83 million 1.53 $4.28 million N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia $48.43 billion 1.88 $13.10 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sberbank of Russia 29.30% 16.33% 2.37%

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BEO Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sberbank of Russia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company operated 20 branches and six loan production offices in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, and western Idaho counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

