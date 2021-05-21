Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

