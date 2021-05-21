Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Anthem worth $171,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $391.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.