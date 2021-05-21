APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded APA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.45.

APA opened at $20.63 on Monday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Research analysts expect that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of APA by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in APA by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

