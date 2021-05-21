Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Aphria alerts:

TSE:APHA traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,365. Aphria has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.