Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
APPEF stock remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Appen has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.
Appen Company Profile
