Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APPEF stock remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Appen has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Get Appen alerts:

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.