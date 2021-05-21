Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APPEF stock remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Appen has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit