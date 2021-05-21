Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

