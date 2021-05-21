Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.78). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

AGTC stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

