Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

AMAT traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

