Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.79. 199,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ICAP lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

