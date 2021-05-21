Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. 750,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,280. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

