Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.