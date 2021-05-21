AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.
APP stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.