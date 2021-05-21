Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,165 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $216.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

