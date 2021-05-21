Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,720 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

