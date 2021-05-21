Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 16,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $605,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.4% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,940,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.