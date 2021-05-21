Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,722.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,926.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,476.00. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

