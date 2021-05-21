Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 163,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 698,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $94,566,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $150.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.