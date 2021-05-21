Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,272 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $626.72 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $257.63 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

