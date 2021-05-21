ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CFO Sells $1,200,956.76 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,200,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

