Arch Capital Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

