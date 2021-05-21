Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

