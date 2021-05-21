ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

