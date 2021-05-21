ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $579,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $53,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Vistra stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

