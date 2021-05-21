ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $579,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $53,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Vistra stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

