ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

BKH opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

