ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

