ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

