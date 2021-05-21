Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Arizona Metals stock opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.56.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

