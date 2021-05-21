Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Arizona Metals stock opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.56.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
