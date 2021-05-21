Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Arizona Metals stock opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.56.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit