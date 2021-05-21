Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 278,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 468,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,761,000. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.