Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

