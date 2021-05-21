Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,007 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $12.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.48. 52,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

