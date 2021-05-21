Arizona State Retirement System Sells 82,044 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $56,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.59. 66,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

